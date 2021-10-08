U.S. Senate will launch initial debate on debt limit bill -Schumer
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 01:31 IST
The U.S. Senate will soon start debate on a bill that would temporarily increase the federal government's debt limit, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor on Thursday.
If the bill clears a procedural hurdle, the Senate will move to final passage of the bill, Schumer, a Democrat, said.
