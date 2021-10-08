Europe approves Merck's plant to make J&J COVID-19 vaccine
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday it had approved U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc's manufacturing site in West Point, Pennsylvania to make Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. The EMA said Merck's site, to become operational immediately, was expected to support the continued supply of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union.
The U.S. government at that time invoked the Defense Production Act to help equip two Merck plants to make the J&J vaccine. The EMA said Merck's site, to become operational immediately, was expected to support the continued supply of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union.
