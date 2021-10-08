Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Exclusive-U.S. electronics firm struck deal to transport and hire Uyghur workers

U.S. remote-control maker Universal Electronics Inc told Reuters it struck a deal with authorities in Xinjiang to transport hundreds of Uyghur workers to its plant in the southern Chinese city of Qinzhou, the first confirmed instance of an American company participating in a transfer program described by some rights groups as forced labor. The Nasdaq-listed firm, which has sold its equipment and software to Sony, Samsung, LG, Microsoft and other tech and broadcast companies, has employed at least 400 Uyghur workers from the far-western region of Xinjiang as part of an ongoing worker-transfer agreement, according to the company and local officials in Qinzhou and Xinjiang, government notices and local state media.

And the 2021 Nobel Prizes go to men... so far

All eight winners of the 2021 Nobel Prizes in medicine (https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/julius-patapoutian-win-2021-nobel-prize-medicine-2021-10-04), chemistry (https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/list-macmillan-win-2021-nobel-prize-chemistry-2021-10-06), physics (https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/manabe-hasselmann-parisi-win-2021-nobel-prize-physics-2021-10-05) and literature (https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/tanzanian-writer-abdulrazak-gurnah-wins-2021-nobel-prize-literature-2021-10-07) have been men, re-igniting a recurring debate about diversity in the highly coveted awards, particularly those in science. Ardem Patapoutian and David Julius received the Nobel for medicine on Monday. Giorgio Parisi, Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann won the physics gong for their work deciphering chaotic climate, while Benjamin List and David MacMillan received the chemistry accolade for developing a tool for molecule building.

Former envoy denounces U.S. deportations to Haiti

A former U.S. special envoy to Haiti who blasted the Biden administration as he resigned last month over the deportations of hundreds of migrants told U.S. lawmakers on Thursday that Washington must rethink its approach to the Caribbean nation. "Deportation in the short term is not going to make Haiti more stable. In fact, it's going to make it worse," former envoy Daniel Foote told a briefing for the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, where both Democrats and Republicans denounced U.S. policy.

U.S., China must manage 'intense competition', top Biden adviser says

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday his talks with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerlandon Wednesday avoided the acrimony of a meeting in March and that more were needed to avert conflict between the two countries. The closed-door meeting at an airport hotel in Zurich, which Sullivan said lasted about six hours, was the first face-to-face meeting with Yang since their exchanges in Alaska, potentially marking a less confrontational phase between the superpowers.

German Social Democrats upbeat over coalition talks as conservatives regroup

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) and potential partners said initial coalition talks had gone well on Thursday, as the leader of the conservative bloc seeking to stay in office hinted he might resign after a poor election showing. The centre-left SPD narrowly beat the conservatives, whose outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has governed since 2005, in the Sept. 26 federal ballot, but without winning a majority.

U.S. troops rotating into Taiwan for training -sources

Small numbers of U.S. special operations forces have been rotating into Taiwan on a temporary basis to carry out training of Taiwanese forces, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Pentagon, which historically has not disclosed details about U.S. training or advising of Taiwanese forces, did not specifically comment on or confirm the deployment.

Exclusive-Compassion not barbed wire should greet migrants, Nobel winner Gurnah says

Europe should greet migrants with compassion rather than barbed wire and the British government is "rather nasty" about those who seek asylum, said Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, who won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday. Gurnah, who explored the legacies of imperialism on uprooted individuals in his books, said he was so shocked when he was phoned by the Swedish Academy to tell him of the prize that he thought it was a cold caller.

U.N. ends Yemen war crimes probe in defeat for Western states

Bahrain, Russia and other members of the U.N. Human Rights Council pushed through a vote on Thursday to shut down the body's war crimes investigations in Yemen, in a stinging defeat for Western states who sought to keep the mission going. Members narrowly voted to reject a resolution led by the Netherlands to give the independent investigators another two years to monitor atrocities in Yemen's conflict.

Czech billionaire PM Babis seeks new term in vote too close to call

Czechs vote on Friday and Saturday in a tight election between populist leader Andrej Babis and a group of opposition parties who blame him for running up debt, mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic and mixing his business interests with those of the country. Babis's centrist ANO party led in the latest opinion polls but the gap has narrowed in recent weeks to just a couple of percentage points between it and the two opposition groups who have pledged to work together to oust him.

Exclusive-Cash airlifts planned to bypass Taliban and help Afghans -sources

As desperate Afghans resort to selling their belongings to buy food, international officials are preparing to fly in cash for the needy while avoiding financing the Taliban government, according to people familiar with the confidential plans. Planning for the cash airlifts is going ahead against the background of a rapidly collapsing economy where money is short, although diplomats are still debating whether Western powers can demand that the Taliban make concessions in return, according to internal policy documents seen by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)