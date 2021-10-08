Left Menu

Air Force Day parade commences at Hindon Air Force Station

The parade on the occasion of Air Force Day commenced at Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-10-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 09:33 IST
Visual of parade from Hindon Air Base. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The parade on the occasion of Air Force Day commenced at Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The air display started with flag bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies.

The flypast would include heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft. The ceremony will conclude with a spellbinding aerobatic display.

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari , Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and CDS General Bipin Rawat are present at the event. The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War.

The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic. (ANI)

