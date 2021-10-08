Japan PM Kishida vows to devote himself to ending COVID-19 crisis
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, said on Friday he would do his utmost to lead the country out of the COVID 19-induced national crisis.
"I'm determined to devote body-and-soul to overcome this national crisis with the people, carve out a new era and pass on to the next generation a country whose citizens are rich at heart," Kishida said in his first policy speech to parliament.
Kishida took the top job in the world's third-largest economy on Monday, replacing Yoshihide Suga, who had seen his support tank amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Daily cases have recently fallen, ending a long state of emergency this month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Yoshihide Suga
- COVID
- Fumio Kishida
- Kishida
ALSO READ
Japan pub-chain leader urges new PM to help eateries hit by COVID-19
Japan doubles COVID-19 vaccine donation pledge to 60 mln doses
South Korea foreign minister says to meet Japan counterpart on Thursday
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
MedAlliance announces completion of enrollment in Japanese SELUTION SLR™ Study