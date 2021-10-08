Left Menu

Japan PM Kishida vows to devote himself to ending COVID-19 crisis

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-10-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 10:35 IST
Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, said on Friday he would do his utmost to lead the country out of the COVID 19-induced national crisis.

"I'm determined to devote body-and-soul to overcome this national crisis with the people, carve out a new era and pass on to the next generation a country whose citizens are rich at heart," Kishida said in his first policy speech to parliament.

Kishida took the top job in the world's third-largest economy on Monday, replacing Yoshihide Suga, who had seen his support tank amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Daily cases have recently fallen, ending a long state of emergency this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

