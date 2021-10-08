Left Menu

IAF's prompt actions in eastern Ladakh testament to its combat readiness: IAF chief

The Indian Air Forces prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh last year were a testament to the combat readiness of the force, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhary said on Friday.In an address to the air warriors on the occasion of the 89th Air Force Day, the Chief of Air Staff also said that the IAF must demonstrate to the nation that external forces will not be allowed to violate its territory.As our challenges continue to rise, so does our strength and resolve to ensure best possible application of air power.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 10:51 IST
IAF's prompt actions in eastern Ladakh testament to its combat readiness: IAF chief
Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force's prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh last year were a testament to the combat readiness of the force, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhary said on Friday.

In an address to the air warriors on the occasion of the 89th Air Force Day, the Chief of Air Staff also said that the IAF must demonstrate to the nation that external forces will not be allowed to violate its territory.

''As our challenges continue to rise, so does our strength and resolve to ensure best possible application of airpower. When I look at the security scenario that we face today, I am acutely conscious that I have assumed the command at a crucial time,'' he said at the event held at the Hindon airbase on the outskirts of Delhi.

''We must demonstrate to the nation that external forces will not be allowed to violate our territory. I pledge to do all I can to provide you with clear direction, good leadership, and the best of resources that I can muster,'' he said.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhary said the year gone by was ''quite challenging yet extremely rewarding''. ''The prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh were a testament to the Indian Air Force's combat readiness. Our efforts in completing all Covid-related tasks was also a major achievement in support of the national efforts,'' he said. The Chief of Air Staff said the security environment in the region and beyond has been ''impacted by a complex interplay of geopolitical forces''. ''Moreover, the advent of new domains over and above the traditional domains of land, sea, and air has resulted in a paradigm shift in the way military operations will be conducted,'' he said.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhary said the ongoing capability enhancement in the Indian Air Force is aimed at providing the optimum means for employing airpower and achieving desired results ''swiftly and decisively''.

''I will continue to rely on your skills, courage, determination, and hard work in the years ahead. Remember that it is our sacred duty to protect the nation's sovereignty and integrity at any cost and you are to do what it takes to ensure that we do not let the nation down,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021