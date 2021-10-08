Left Menu

CM Gehlot, Sachin Pilot travel in same chopper while campaigning for assembly bypolls

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who are considered to be political rivals, travelled in the same helicopter for campaigning for the assembly bypolls in Rajasthan on Friday, which seemed to indicate that internal differences in the party have lessened.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 08-10-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 11:12 IST
CM Gehlot, Sachin Pilot travel in same chopper while campaigning for assembly bypolls
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot travelling in a same helicopter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who are considered to be political rivals, travelled in the same helicopter for campaigning for the assembly bypolls in Rajasthan on Friday, which seemed to indicate that internal differences in the party have lessened. Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, and senior Congress leader Ajay Maken also accompanied them in the same helicopter for campaigning.

Bypolls will be held on October 30 while counting of votes will be done on November 2. The Congress on Thursday named Preeti Shaktawat from Vallabhnagar and gave ticket to Nagraj Meena in Dhariawad. The last date to file nominations is today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021