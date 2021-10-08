Left Menu

DRI seizes 25 kg heroin worth Rs 125 cr at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva Port

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai seized 25 kg of heroin worth Rs 125 crores from a container at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva Port.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-10-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 11:13 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai seized 25 kg of heroin worth Rs 125 crores from a container at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva Port. The DRI has arrested Jayesh Sanghvi, a businessman from the Navi Mumbai area.

The arrested accused was produced in the court where the court has sent him to the custody of the DRI till October 11. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

