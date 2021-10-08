Left Menu

Poland's PM welcomes Polish court ruling challenging primacy of EU law

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki welcomed a Polish court ruling that said some parts of European Union treaties are incompatible with the Polish constitution in a Facebook post on Friday.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 08-10-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 11:51 IST
Poland's PM welcomes Polish court ruling challenging primacy of EU law
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki welcomed a Polish court ruling that said some parts of European Union treaties are incompatible with the Polish constitution in a Facebook post on Friday. The ruling, announced Thursday, challenges a pillar of European integration and sharply escalates a dispute between Brussels and Warsaw, with the European Commission saying it raised serious concerns.

Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party government is embroiled in a battle of values with Brussels, focused on disputes over the independence of courts, media freedoms, LGBT rights, and other issues. The prime minister had requested the Constitutional Tribunal to rule on whether EU law has primacy over the Polish constitution.

"We want a community of respect and not a grouping of those who are equal and more equal. This is our community, our Union," he said in the Facebook post, referring to the European Union. "This is the kind of Union we want and that's the kind of Union we will create," Morawiecki said in the post published in the early hours of Friday.

He also said that Poland wants to stay in the "European family of nations." Critics have said that by going further and challenging the supremacy of EU law, the PiS government not only jeopardizes Poland's long-term future in the 27-nation bloc but also the stability of the EU itself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021