Special CBI court convicts Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, 4 others in murder case

The special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula on Friday convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in connection with former Dera manager Ranjit Singh's murder case.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 08-10-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 11:52 IST
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
The special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula on Friday convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in connection with former Dera manager Ranjit Singh's murder case. The quantum of sentence in the matter will be pronounced on October 12.

Ranjit Singh was murdered in 2002 in the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda. The Dera chief was sentenced in August 2017 to 20 years of imprisonment in connection with raping two of his women followers and the murder of a journalist. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

