Senior cop caught taking Rs 40,000 bribe in Mumbai
The Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) Mumbai unit on Friday caught an assistant commissioner of police while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, an official said.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Sujata Patil, who is posted at Meghwadi division, had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from a complainant, the official said.
The complainant, who did not wish to give in to her demand, approached the ACB, he said. Following verification, ACB officials laid a trap at the senior policewoman's office and caught her red-handed while accepting Rs 40,000 from the complainant, the official said.
Searches are underway at Patil's office and further details are awaited, he added.
