Senior cop caught taking Rs 40,000 bribe in Mumbai

The Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) Mumbai unit on Friday caught an assistant commissioner of police while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, an official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sujata Patil, who is posted at Meghwadi division, had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from a complainant, the official said.

The complainant, who did not wish to give in to her demand, approached the ACB, he said. Following verification, ACB officials laid a trap at the senior policewoman's office and caught her red-handed while accepting Rs 40,000 from the complainant, the official said.

Searches are underway at Patil's office and further details are awaited, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)