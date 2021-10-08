Left Menu

Senior cop caught taking Rs 40,000 bribe in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 18:02 IST
Senior cop caught taking Rs 40,000 bribe in Mumbai
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) Mumbai unit on Friday caught an assistant commissioner of police while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, an official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sujata Patil, who is posted at Meghwadi division, had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from a complainant, the official said.

The complainant, who did not wish to give in to her demand, approached the ACB, he said. Following verification, ACB officials laid a trap at the senior policewoman's office and caught her red-handed while accepting Rs 40,000 from the complainant, the official said.

Searches are underway at Patil's office and further details are awaited, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021