Poland may face daily financial sanctions from EU court, commissioner says

The European Union's executive is expecting the European Court of Justice will respond, possibly with sanctions, to the latest ruling of Poland's highest court, which said some parts of the EU treaties are incompatible with the country's constitution.

"We are waiting now for new decisions of the Court of Justice about the situation in Poland, also possible daily financial sanctions," EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told reporters in Brussels on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)