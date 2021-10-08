Left Menu

Teach Pakistan a lesson: VHP to Centre on civilian killing in J&K

The Central government should teach a lesson to Pakistan to put a curb on jihadi terrorism, VHP general secretary Milind Parande said in a statement, expressing deep concern over the recent killing of seven civilians, four of them from the minority community, in Kashmir.The Central government should promote rehabilitation of Hindus in Kashmir and ensure that proper arrangements are made for their free movement in the Valley, he said.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Friday expressed concerns over the recent killings of civilians in Kashmir by terrorists and asked the Union government to teach a lesson to Pakistan to put a curb on ''jihadi'' terrorism. It also urged the government to promote rehabilitation of Hindus in Kashmir, saying only their free movement and rehabilitation in the Valley can eliminate terrorism. The VHP said its youth wing Bajrang Dal is ''hurt by the brutal killings of Hindus in Kashmir and will hold demonstrations across the country tomorrow and burn the effigy of terrorist Pakistan''. ''The Central government should teach a lesson to Pakistan to put a curb on jihadi terrorism,'' VHP general secretary Milind Parande said in a statement, expressing ''deep concern'' over the recent killing of seven civilians, four of them from the minority community, in Kashmir.

The Central government should promote rehabilitation of Hindus in Kashmir and ensure that proper arrangements are made for their free movement in the Valley, he said. Only rehabilitation and free movement of Hindus in Kashmir Valley can eliminate terrorism, he added.

