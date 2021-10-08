Dowry death: Kerala HC rejects husband's bail plea

The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea filed by a man who was arrested in connection with the death of his wife due to alleged dowry harassment.

Vismaya, an Ayurveda medical student, was found hanging in the bathroom of her husband's house at Sasthamkotta in Kollam district on June 21 this year. Her parents and brother had alleged torture and harassment by her husband S Kiran Kumar over dowry. Following the outrage over the woman's death, Kiran, who was working as an assistant motor vehicle inspector, was dismissed from service.

Dismissing Kumar's bail plea, Justice M R Anitha observed that the petitioner has been charged with a grave crime of dowry death, which is a social evil.

The court rejected his bail plea, accepting the prosecution argument that he was likely to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence if he was granted bail.

The Court also evaluated the nature of allegations against the petitioner and the gravity of accusation-- the death of his wife within 13 months of their marriage out of the cruelty and harassment in demand of dowry, which drove her to commit suicide-- before taking the decision.

Kumar had been in jail ever since his arrest on June 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)