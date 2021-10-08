Left Menu

Man shot at in Delhi's Kakrola

On Thursday around 6 pm, he, along with his uncle Rajender, was going to Dwarka Mod to drink juice in his car, a senior police officer said.He said four people on two bikes came from behind and started firing at him. Two bullets hit him.

A 32-year-old man was shot at by four unidentified people in southwest Delhi's Kakrola area, police said on Friday.

According to police, they received information about the injured man on Thursday from Tarak Hospital, Dwarka Mod. Police reached the hospital and found that one Vijay Gahlot, a resident of Kakrola village, received two gunshot injuries.

The victim is a ''bad character'' of Dwarka North police station and is on bail, they said.

Gahlot's statement was recorded where he said that he runs a water plant in Kakrola village. On Thursday around 6 pm, he, along with his uncle Rajender, was going to Dwarka Mod to drink juice in his car, a senior police officer said.

He said four people on two bikes came from behind and started firing at him. Two bullets hit him. On the basis of his statement, a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered at Dwarka North police station and investigation is underway, police added.

