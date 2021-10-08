Maha: 22-year-old man murdered in Kalyan

A 22-year-old man died after he was attacked with a sharp weapon by a person in Thane district, police said on Friday.

The victim, Mukesh Desaikar, was attacked with a 'chopper' (a sharp-edged weapon) by the accused in the Godrej Hills area of Kalyan on Thursday night, they said.

He sustained multiple stab wounds and died on the spot, the police said, adding the motive behind the killing was still not known.

The Khadakpada police have registered an offence under IPC section 302 (murder) and also provisions of the Arms Act against the accused, identified as Sher Khan, who was yet to be arrested.

A manhunt has been launched for the accused, the police added. PTI COR RSY RSY

