Govt invites proposal on optimal water use in industrial sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 19:17 IST
The Department of Science and Technology has invited proposals on optimal water use in the industrial sector to research solutions on issues such as near zero liquid discharge options for effluents and waste water treatment and management.

''The focus is on research and development proposals, where R&D and the private sector work together to design generic solutions for optimal water management in the industrial sector,” the department said. These research leads and solutions are expected to be generic best practices for wider adoption, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said in its proposal.

The department, in its call for proposal, said it intends to prioritise technological options leading to optimal use of water in industry, industrial waste water treatment and management, near zero liquid discharge options for effluents (including energy savings), balancing water demand and use utilising technological tools, generation of energy, extraction of value products from waste water.

