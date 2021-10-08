Left Menu

Parshottam Rupala launches river ranching programme in UP

Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday launched the river ranching programme at Brijghat, Garh Mukteshwar in Uttar Pradesh as part of the governments efforts to boost fish production in the country.Four other states -- Uttarakhand, Odisha, Tripura and Chhattisgarh -- also participated in the nationwide launch of river ranching programme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 19:22 IST
Parshottam Rupala launches river ranching programme in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday launched the river ranching programme at Brijghat, Garh Mukteshwar in Uttar Pradesh as part of the government's efforts to boost fish production in the country.

Four other states -- Uttarakhand, Odisha, Tripura and Chhattisgarh -- also participated in the nationwide launch of river ranching programme. The programme has been introduced as special activity under PMMSY (Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana) for augmenting and enhancing the fish production and productivity through expansion, intensification, diversification and productive utilisation of land and water. The National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad has been designated as the nodal agency under central sector component of PMMSY for implementing river ranching programme across the country. According to an official statement, in Uttar Pradesh, 3 lakh fingerlings were ranched at Brijghat, Garh Mukteshwar, Tigri, Meerut and Bijnor, while in Uttarakhand, total 1 lakh fingerlings were ranched at Chandi Ghat, Ganga River in Haridwar. The ministry said total 1.85 lakh of fingerlings were ranched in Tripura at four sites namely, Khowai river, Teliamura; Gomati river, Udaipur; Dhalai river, Kamalpur and Deo river, Dashamighat.

As many as 1.5 lakh fingerlings have been ranched at Mirounee Bairaj, Mahanadi in Chhattisgarh. In Odisha , 1.5 lakh fingering were ranched at Munduli, Cuttack.

''Total five states have participated the National Level River Ranching programme launching and a total of 8.85 lakh fingerlings were ranched,'' the statement said.

''With growing human population, the requirement of high quality protein, the demand of fish is gradually increasing. Promoting the sustainable use and conservation of fishery resources in an economical and environmentally responsible manner has become the need of the hour,'' the ministry said.

The programme is one such activity which can achieve sustainable fisheries, reduce habitat degradation, conserve biodiversity, maximize social-economic benefits and assess ecosystem services. In the first phase, NFDB, during 2020-21, targeted three major river systems namely Ganges and its tributaries, Brahmaputra & Barak river tributaries and Mahanadi & other rivers. Accordingly, six states namely Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Bihar were selected along with targeted sites for releasing the fish fingerlings. ''NFDB sanctioned a total budget of Rs 2.81 crore to ranch 97.16 lakh fingerlings to states as a part of action plan 2020-21 of PMMSY,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021