NMCG signs MoU with WASH to train officials in Urban Local Bodies

The National Mission of Clean Ganga has signed an agreement with the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene WASH Institute to conduct a series of trainings to enhance the quality of service of officials in urban local bodies.In a statement, the National Mission of Clean Ganga NMCG said managing the waste collected from these toilets is the next big challenge for India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 19:24 IST
The National Mission of Clean Ganga has signed an agreement with the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Institute to conduct a series of trainings to enhance the quality of service of officials in urban local bodies.

In a statement, the National Mission of Clean Ganga (NMCG) said managing the waste collected from these toilets is the next big challenge for India. ''Considering these challenges, systematic capacity building initiatives need to be undertaken to build the skill and knowledge of the government, urban local body (ULB) officials, STP/FSTP operators, sanitary workers, entrepreneurs, NGO professionals and other stakeholders involved in the FSSM sector across India,'' it said.

To bridge this gap, the NMCG said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with WASH to conduct a series of trainings to enhance the quality of service of officials in ULBs. ''This MoU is also to efficiently address faecal sludge and septage management (FSSM) issues in towns and cities of the Ganga Basin. The project will be funded by USAID and supported by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It aims to improve preparedness towards FSSM and wastewater management in Indian towns and cities,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

