Left Menu

Plea in HC seeks wide publicity to draft guidelines on accessibility

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-10-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 19:32 IST
Plea in HC seeks wide publicity to draft guidelines on accessibility
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Friday issued notices to authorities concerned over a PIL petition seeking for a direction to the central government to publish the draft ''harmonized guidelines and standards for universal accessibility in India, 2021'' in an accessible format and in vernacular languages.

The petitioner also wanted the officials to make printed copies available for inspection at designated offices, provide wide publicity in print and electronic media about the same and invite public comments for a minimum of 30 days.

A division bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup, before which the petition from city resident Vaishnavi Jayakumar came up, ordered notice to the authorities concerned, returnable by October 20.

The petitioner, who is a cross disability rights advocate, living with psychosocial disability with over a decade's work in fighting to dismantle the physical and attitudinal barriers that confront disabled Indians repeatedly, submitted that the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) in New Delhi had uploaded the draft ''harmonized guidelines and standards for universal accessibility in India, 2021'' with an office memorandum dated August 12. It was not known when this draft was uploaded on the website of the CPWD. The OM states the draft was being placed for public comments and that the responses may be submitted up to August 27 by e-mail.

The petitioner contended that the draft guidelines were not given wide publicity. It was inaccessible to persons with disability on account of being non screen reader compatible and was made available only in the English language.

Disabled persons were the best judges of what their needs were in terms of infrastructure, product design, accommodation and services. By failing to communicate in any manner that the harmonized guidelines were under review, that stakeholder consultations were being held prior to finalisation of the draft guidelines and that subject draft guidelines were placed in public domain for comments, the respondents had defeated the very purpose of this exercise.

People for whose benefit the guidelines are being framed had been denied access to this consultative process. The entire thrust of the ''nothing about us without us'' philosophy has been lost, the petitioner said.

She prayed that the court prevent the CPWD and the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs from releasing or publishing the final guidelines.

Her main prayer is for a direction to the two authorities to publish the draft guidelines in accessible format and in vernacular, make printed copies available for inspection at designated offices, provide wide publicity in print and electronic media about the draft guidelines and invite public comments for a minimum of 30 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021