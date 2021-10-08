Left Menu

Trump Organization hid payments from foreign governments, U.S. House panel alleges

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses tried to hide millions of dollars in payments from foreign governments that flowed through his hotel in downtown Washington D.C., a U.S. congressional committee said on Friday. The House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform said hotel records raise "troubling" questions about the Trump International Hotel, which is in a historic building the Trump Organization leases from the federal government.

