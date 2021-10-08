Recover crores of rupees lost due to encroachment: HC

Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI): The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to recover several hundred crores of Rupees lost due to the encroachment of its land in Vellalagundam village in Vazhapadi taluk in Salem district, for years together.

Miscreants/greedy men had encroached upon the government lands in the village, constructed buildings illegally and let out the same to the TN Electricity Board and a nationalised bank and others and collected rents of Rs 16 lakh per month from 2015.

''It is an illegality committed to such an extent that such greedy men have no respect towards Law and gone to the extent of renting out the building to the government undertaking, namely the TNEB and a nationalised Bank,'' Justice S M Subramaniam observed on October 6. He was disposing of a writ petition from one S Raja, who had filed the petition in 2016, praying for a direction to the authorities to consider and take action on his complaints lodged in 2015.

The judge directed the authorities concerned to evict all the encroachers and take possession of the government and highways lands. After eviction, assessments are to be made in respect of the use and damage and the financial losses caused to the State exchequer, based on the unlawful and unjust encroachments made by encroachers. All further proceedings are to be initiated by following the procedures for recovery of all losses caused to the State Exchequer. It should be completed in six months from now, the judge added.

He also charged the officials with committing serious lapses, negligence and dereliction of duty in the matter of dealing with such encroachments made in respect of government lands in favour of private parties and earned huge sums for several years. ''Such lawless situations can never be allowed nor condoned,'' the judge added.

