Lawmakers: FTC must ensure tech companies uphold children online privacy

Three U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Friday urged the Federal Trade Commision to ensure technology companies like Facebook, Alphabet's YouTube and TikTok comply with policy changes aimed protecting young people online.

The letter from Senator Ed Markey and Representatives Kathy Castor and Lori Trahan cited recent commitments by the companies amid growing concern by lawmakers about young people online. The FTC, said the letter seen by Reuters has an "obligation to ensure that powerful technology platforms comply with their public statements and policies on children’s and teen’s privacy."

