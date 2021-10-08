Gujarat plots case: Allottees cannot be stopped ’eternally’ from transferring allotted properties:SC

The allottees of plots cannot be stopped “eternally” from exercising their right to transfer their properties, the Supreme Court Friday orally observed.

The observation came from the top court while reserving its order on a scheme submitted to it by the Gujarat government to deal with the transfer of plots, given at concessional rates to MPs, MLAs, ministers, and some judges.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli took note of the objection of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for a PIL petitioner, and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to remove those clauses from the schemes submitted by the state government to deal with the aspect concerning the transfer of allotted plots.

Bhushan alleged that these provisions would encourage “profiteering” as the persons, who got “state largesse” because of the offices they held, cannot be allowed to get profit from properties that were allotted at concessional rates.

“What we feel is that we cannot stop eternally the right to transfer the property. Thirty years and 25 years are reasonable periods that we have to understand. But can we stop them from transferring their properties,” the bench observed.

The court also gave the example of housing societies where an allottee, after a certain period of time, is allowed to sell the properties.

Bhushan said that there was a difference in the nature of properties as one has been given by the state at concessional rates while the other does not have this unique aspect.

At the outset, the law officer said that there have been premium rules and the allottees or their heirs will have to pay some premium to the government on the transfer of properties.

“When a plot-holder, after retiring or seizing to hold the office, decides to settle elsewhere out of Gandhinagar or Ahmedabad, he can sell and profiteer by disposing of the property which was allotted at a nominal price by virtue of his office,” Bhushan argued.

After 25 years, the premium payable to the government will be zero, he said, adding that “after 20 years the premium will be 25 per cent and after 15 years the premium will be 50 per cent...”.

When such allotments are under challenge before this court then allowing them to be sold would actually be contrary to the basis on which the Gujarat High Court had entertained this matter suo motu (on its own) earlier, he said.

“We are only asking about this temporary scheme subject to the outcome of the case here ..they (allottees) are taking the risk in the stamp paper and suppose tomorrow we allow the writ petition then they will lose the right,” the bench said while reserving the order and asked the state government to remove the provisions, objected to by Bhushan.

Earlier, the apex court had asked the Gujarat government to come out with a scheme or guidelines on issues such as the transfer of plots which were allotted allegedly at concessional rate to MPs, MLAs, ministers, and some judges of the state High Court.

The bench was hearing a plea of an MLA that the allotted plot may be allowed to be transferred if the motive is not to earn profit from the transaction.

Bhushan, appearing for petitioner Maulin Barot, had said that the plea pertained to allotment of plots at a concessional rate to the lawmakers in Gujarat and the matter was initially taken up by the Gujarat High Court.

Seeking the final hearing of the case, Bhushan had said that as many as 15 high court judges had recused themselves from hearing the case as plots were allotted to some judges as well.

The bench had ordered that the plea along with the case, received on transfer from the Gujarat High Court, be listed together after four weeks.

This case has got a history of recusals in the apex court as well as Justice Dalveer Bhandari, who is now a judge in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), was the first to recuse in 2011.

Then Justice Sudhansu Jyoti Mukhopadhaya, since retired, recused, and later the bench asked the state government to place on record the copy of the policy under which the plots were allotted to the MLAs and MPs at a concessional rate be placed on record.

The court had once asked the High Court to decide the case but later transferred to itself the matter for adjudication as the case had remained inconclusive there.

The counsel for the state government had said that it has not made any “fresh allotments after the year 2000 and as a matter of fact, the entire policy for such allotments is being re-examined”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)