Left Menu

MP: Woman stripped naked, beaten in Dhar district; three held

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly stripped naked and beaten by her relatives over a superstitious belief at a village in Madhya Pradeshs Dhar district, police said on Friday. The police on Friday arrested three out of four accused involved in the alleged incident that took place in Mandvi village on October 5, an official said.

PTI | Dhar | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:14 IST
MP: Woman stripped naked, beaten in Dhar district; three held
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly stripped naked and beaten by her relatives over a superstitious belief at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Friday. The police on Friday arrested three out of four accused involved in the alleged incident that took place in Mandvi village on October 5, an official said. The police action has come after a video of the incident went viral on social media during the day, he said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly blamed the victim for casting an evil eye on some of her relatives and making them ill.

“We have arrested three out of the four accused on the basis of a video that went viral during the day. The accused have been charged with sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty and other relevant provisions of the IPC,'' Dhar superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh said. A search is on to apprehend the fourth accused, the official added. In the video, a scrawny woman can be seen sitting naked on the ground, as a man grabs her by hair and slaps her in the presence of a few others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021