Delhi: CISF rescues woman who sat on metro track in suicide bid

A 70-year-old woman who stepped down from the platform at a Delhi Metro station onto the track in an apparent bid to end her life was rescued by CISF personnel on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place around 8:45 am at the Mayur Vihar Extension station.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Constable D Yakananna, who was monitoring the CCTV feed of the station on his computer terminal at the time of the incident, noticed that a lady stepped down from the platform and sat on the track, officials said.

The driver of the approaching train was alerted, the woman was rescued and taken to safety, they said.

The woman said she was a resident of Bhiwani district in Haryana. She was apparently upset over some issue at home and hence attempted to end her life by sitting on the train track, the officials said.

Later, her son was informed about the incident and she was taken away by the local police personnel, the officials said.

