Left Menu

Delhi: CISF rescues woman who sat on metro track in suicide bid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:14 IST
Delhi: CISF rescues woman who sat on metro track in suicide bid
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old woman who stepped down from the platform at a Delhi Metro station onto the track in an apparent bid to end her life was rescued by CISF personnel on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place around 8:45 am at the Mayur Vihar Extension station.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Constable D Yakananna, who was monitoring the CCTV feed of the station on his computer terminal at the time of the incident, noticed that a lady stepped down from the platform and sat on the track, officials said.

The driver of the approaching train was alerted, the woman was rescued and taken to safety, they said.

The woman said she was a resident of Bhiwani district in Haryana. She was apparently upset over some issue at home and hence attempted to end her life by sitting on the train track, the officials said.

Later, her son was informed about the incident and she was taken away by the local police personnel, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021