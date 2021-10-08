Maha: Govt-civic hospitals' resident doctors to get Rs 1.21 lakh each for COVID-19 service

Resident doctors in all government and civic run hospitals in Maharashtra will get Rs 1.21 lakh each for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic as per a government resolution (GR) issued on Friday.

It said resident doctors in government, civic as well as government Ayurveda colleges will get Rs 1.21 lakh each for their services during the pandemic.

Recently, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met representatives of the resident doctors association and assured that their demands would be addressed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)