Croatia confirms violent migrant pushback on border with Bosnia

"The chief police director immediately formed an expert team which worked intensively and, as far as I know, they concluded there was involvement of policemen (in the incident)," state news agency Hina reported Bozinovic as saying in Luxembourg where he was attending a meeting of EU interior ministers. He said he assumed it was an individual act of abuse of authority by several policemen.

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:25 IST
Croatia's Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic confirmed on Friday that policemen participated in a violent pushback of migrants on border with Bosnia after reports in European media outlets. "The chief police director immediately formed an expert team which worked intensively and, as far as I know, they concluded there was involvement of policemen (in the incident)," state news agency Hina reported Bozinovic as saying in Luxembourg where he was attending a meeting of EU interior ministers.

He said he assumed it was an individual act of abuse of authority by several policemen. He said that the chief police director is expected to provide more details soon.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

