Left Menu

French court rules against tighter restrictions on porn sites

"The court has rejected the claim and the sites will not be blocked," said Gaelle de Montousse, head of communications at e-Enfance, one of the associations which brought the case to court. E-Enfance and La Voix de l'Enfant had taken the country's leading internet providers to court, arguing that current verification standards - ticking a box indicating the user is over 18 - made it too easy for children to access the websites.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:26 IST
French court rules against tighter restrictions on porn sites
  • Country:
  • France

A French court on Friday rejected a claim brought by two children's associations that aimed to tighten access to pornography on the internet, a spokesperson for one of the plaintiffs told Reuters. "The court has rejected the claim and the sites will not be blocked," said Gaelle de Montousse, head of communications at e-Enfance, one of the associations which brought the case to court.

E-Enfance and La Voix de l'Enfant had taken the country's leading internet providers to court, arguing that current verification standards - ticking a box indicating the user is over 18 - made it too easy for children to access the websites. Via their lawsuit against telecom firms including Orange, Free, SFR and Bouygues Telecom, the groups had aimed to block or further restrict children's access to nine of the world's top porn sites, including PornHub and Xvideos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021