Left Menu

Navies of India & Japan conduct bilateral maritime exercise in Arabian Sea

Both ships participated with integral SH60K helicopters.The units exercised War at Sea scenario with P8I providing maritime reconnaissance support to both the navies, the ministry mentioned.The units practiced Replenishment at Sea approaches and undertook fuel rig connect-up between Kaga and Kochi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:30 IST
Navies of India & Japan conduct bilateral maritime exercise in Arabian Sea
  • Country:
  • India

The navies of India and Japan conducted a three-day bilateral maritime exercise called ''JIMEX'' in the Arabian Sea, the Defence Ministry stated Friday.

“The exercise saw the ships and aircraft of Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) and Indian Navy (IN) engaging in a high tempo of operations focused on air, surface and sub-surface dimensions of maritime operations as well as the air domain,” the ministry noted as the exercise concluded on Friday.

The Indian Navy, under the command of Rear Admiral Ajay Kochhar, participated in the exercise with indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Kochi and guided missile frigate INS Teg, it mentioned.

The Indian Navy also fielded a P8I, a shore-based maritime reconnaissance aircraft and MiG 29K fighter aircraft, it stated.

The JMSDF was led by Rear Admiral Ikeuchi Izuru, who participated in the exercise with helicopter carrier Kaga and guided missile destroyer Murasame. Both ships participated with integral SH60K helicopters.

The units exercised ‘War at Sea’ scenario with P8I providing maritime reconnaissance support to both the navies, the ministry mentioned.

“The units practiced 'Replenishment at Sea' approaches and undertook fuel rig connect-up between Kaga and Kochi. The exercise also involved complex 'Over the Horizon Targeting' exercises and surface gun shoots on an expendable target,” it added. The complex maritime exercises undertaken will enable the two navies to further strengthen their already wide-ranging strategic partnership and, when required, to jointly safeguard their maritime interests and ensure peace, security and stability in the region, it noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021