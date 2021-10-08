Left Menu

Berlin police investigating 'Havana syndrome' cases at U.S. embassy

German police are investigating several cases of the mysterious "Havana syndrome", believed to have affected around 200 U.S. officials and family members worldwide, at the U.S. Embassy in Berlin. The syndrome - a set of ailments that includes migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness - came to public attention in 2016 after dozens of diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, complained of the symptoms.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:33 IST
Berlin police investigating 'Havana syndrome' cases at U.S. embassy

German police are investigating several cases of the mysterious "Havana syndrome", believed to have affected around 200 U.S. officials and family members worldwide, at the U.S. Embassy in Berlin.

The syndrome - a set of ailments that includes migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness - came to public attention in 2016 after dozens of diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, complained of the symptoms. In response to a report by the news magazine Der Spiegel, Berlin police said they had since August been investigating an "alleged sonic weapon attack on employees of the U.S. Embassy", but declined to provide further information.

There was no immediate comment from the embassy. In July, Austria said it was working with U.S. authorities to get to the bottom of a spate of suspected cases among U.S. diplomats in Vienna.

William Burns, director of the U.S. Central Intelligence agency, said in July that there were about 100 CIA officers and family members among 200 or so U.S. officials and kin who had suffered from "Havana syndrome". Burns noted that a U.S. National Academy of Sciences panel in December found that the use of "directed energy" beams was a plausible cause.

He said there was a "very strong possibility" that the symptoms had been caused deliberately, and that Russia could be responsible. Moscow has denied involvement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021