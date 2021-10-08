6 held with illegal firearms in Dhenkanal

Six people were arrested in Odisha's Dhenkanal district with illegal firearms that were used for poaching, police said on Friday.

A special drive in the district was conducted from October 1 to 7 against illegal firearms, they said.

Fourteen countrymade guns and 53 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the six people, who were arrested, they added.

They have confessed to having kept the firearms for poaching of wild animals and other purposes, police claimed.

Cases have been registered under the Arms Act at different police stations of the district, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)