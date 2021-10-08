Maha: 1971 war 'victory flame' reaches Pune, veterans recall events with pride

The 'Swarnin Vijay Mashaal', the victory flame being taken on a nationwide tour to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, reached Pune in Maharashtra on Friday, coinciding with the 89th anniversary of the Indian Air Force.

The flame was hosted at the Air Force Station here, and Air Marshal AR Gandhi (Retd), a recipient of the Vir Chakra as well as the Athi Vishisht Seva Medal who fought in the 1965 and 1971 wars, was the chief guest at the event.

He laid a wreath at the victory flame on behalf of all the veterans at the event, with those in attendance including Wing Commander Suresh Karnik (Retd), who served as 'flight commander' of a 'bomber squadron' during the 1971 war and was awarded Vir Chakra.

In his speech Karnik recalled how, during the 1971 war, he flew six very important and difficult missions in the eastern and western sectors involving day and night bombing raids over enemy airfields and interdiction of enemy boats by day.

Air Commodore Hirendra Assudani, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station hosted the victory flame at the Air Force Station. An Su 30 MKi aircraft and Akash missile system were on display.

The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal was lit by Prime Miniter Narendra Modi last year to mark the beginning of 50th anniversary celebrations of the victory that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)