Russia accuses three U.S. embassy staff of theft, wants their immunity lifted - Ifax

Russia has asked the U.S. embassy in Moscow to lift the diplomatic immunity of three if its staff suspected of stealing things from a Russian citizen, the Interfax news agency quoted the foreign ministry as saying on Friday.

If the United States refused to lift their diplomatic immunity, the three employees would have to leave Russia immediately, the foreign ministry was cited as saying.

