These are the top stories at 9.10 pm: DEL124 BIZ-LDALL-AIRINDIA Tatas retakes Air India, makes Rs 18,000 cr winning bid New Delhi: Tata Sons will retake Air India - the airline it founded nearly 90 years back - as the government accepted its winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore to acquire 100 per cent of the debt-laden state-run carrier. DEL127 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves down by USD 1.169 bn to USD 637.477 bn Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves dipped by USD 1.169 billion to stand at USD 637.477 billion in the week ended October 1, RBI data showed on Friday. DEL135 LAKHIMPUR-LDALL COURT SC says ''not satisfied'' at UP govt actions in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case; asks is this the way accused are treated in other murder cases New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it was ''not satisfied'' with the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government in the “brutal” killing of eight people in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and pulled up the state police asking whether sending summons and telling ''please come'' was the way the accused are treated in other murder cases.

NATION DEL126 PM-LD JAPAN Modi speaks to Japan's new PM, discusses robust cooperation in Indo-Pacific New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and discussed the robust cooperation between India and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region.

DEL138 MHA-SHAH-JK HM Amit Shah, JK LG likely to review Kashmir situation, targeted civilian killings on Saturday New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to hold discussions with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha Saturday on the security situation in the union territory in the wake of recent targeted killings including those of Hindus and Sikhs.

DEL119 DEF-SINOINDIA-FACEOFF-LD TAWANG Indian, Chinese troops briefly engaged in face-off in Tawang sector last week New Delhi: Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh last week and it was resolved within few hours following talks between commanders of the two sides according to established protocols, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

DEL118 UP-PRIYANKA-BROOM Priyanka picks up broom in Dalit hamlet as Yogi says people have made Cong worth doing that only Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday made a surprise visit to a Dalit hamlet here and picked up a broom to clean it, reacting to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s dig at her act of sweeping of floor at a Sitapur guest house during her detention.

DEL46 KISHOR-LAKHIMPUR-CONG No quick fix solutions to party's deep-rooted problems: Prashant Kishor's message for Congress New Delhi: In a message for the Congress, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday said those looking for a quick revival of the grand old party-led opposition following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are in for a big disappointment as there are no quick fix solutions to the ''deep-rooted problems'' of the party.

DEL42 DEF-LD IAF CHIEF IAF's prompt actions in eastern Ladakh testament to its combat readiness: IAF chief Hindon (UP): The IAF's prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh last year were a testament to its combat readiness and its ongoing capability enhancement programme is aimed at achieving desired results ''swiftly and decisively'' across domains, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhary said on Friday.

DEL129 AVI-HELICOPTER-POLICY Dedicated corridors & hubs: Scindia announces new helicopter policy New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Friday announced a new helicopter policy under which dedicated hubs and corridors would be established and landing charges and parking deposits abolished to boost commercial operations.

BUSINESS DEL105 BIZ-CEA Chief Economic Adviser Subramanian to step down; to return to academia New Delhi: Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) K V Subramanian on Friday said he has decided to return to academia after completion of his three-year term in the finance ministry.

LEGAL LGD9 SC-PHYSICAL HEARING Hybrid mode not working, courts have to function physically, says SC New Delhi: The hybrid mode of hearing cases is not working, the Supreme Court observed on Friday and said that normalcy has to return and courts have to function physically as virtual hearing of cases can't become a norm. FOREIGN FGN35 AFGHAN-4THLD EXPLOSION Taliban official: At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan blast Kabul: A blast went off Friday at a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding at least 100 people, a Taliban police official said.

FGN19 NOBEL-3RDLD PEACE Oslo: The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia.

FGN30 CHINA-US-SUB-REAX Beijing: Expressing concern over a US nuclear submarine sustaining damage in the disputed South China Sea, China on Friday demanded Washington to reveal the details and the location of the incident and blamed America's assertion to conduct air and naval sorties in the name of ''freedom of navigation'' as its cause.

