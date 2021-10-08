Lakhimpur violence: Minister's son fails to show up before police, summoned again on Saturday

The Uttar Pradesh Police issued a fresh notice to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son asking him to appear before it by 11 am Saturday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that killed eight people, after he missed his Friday deadline.

Facing reporters at Lucknow airport, the junior home minister said his son Ashish Mishra could not appear before police as he was not well but will record his statement on Saturday.

His remarks came after a police team headed by Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters) Upendra Agarwal waited hours at the Lakhimpur police lines for Ashish Mishra, who had been asked to appear there at 10 am.

Around 2 pm, the media waiting outside learnt that a second notice with the Saturday deadline had now been pasted at the family’s home in the town.

Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit.

Two BJP workers and their driver were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A local journalist also died in the incident, which has put the BJP government on the back foot in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

In Delhi, the Congress demanded the immediate dismissal of the minister of state and the arrest of his son. It also sought the setting up of a commission of two sitting judges to deliver justice within 30 days.

Besides issuing the first summons to the minister’s son, the UP Police arrested two men after the matter reached the Supreme Court on Thursday.

On Friday, the apex court said it is not satisfied with the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government and questioned how an accused named in a murder FIR had not been arrested.

Ashish Mishra's failure to turn up at the police lines triggered speculation that he may have fled to adjoining Nepal.

But at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh airport Ajay Mishra told reporters that his son would appear Saturday before police to present his case. ''We have faith in law. My son is innocent. He got a notice on Thursday but he said he was not well.'' ''This is a BJP government which works in an unbiased manner. Action will be taken against the guilty,'' he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a similar line at a conclave hosted by a television channel.

''The Lakhimpur incident is very unfortunate. The government is going deep into its details,” he said, adding that nobody needs to take the law into their own hands.

When told about allegations that attempts are being made to save the minister’s son, the CM said people who have evidence related to the violence can upload it through a number already given.

“All will be crystal clear. There will be no injustice with anyone. No one will be allowed to take law in his hands but no action will be taken under any pressure,'' he said.

He attacked opposition leaders who have been heading to Lakhimpur Kheri, saying, “They are no goodwill messengers.'' Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal separately met the bereaved families on Friday. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among those who visited them earlier.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed the summons to Ashish Mishra were an “excuse” to cover up the matter.

He too demanded Ajay Mishra’s resignation, questioning how stern action can be taken in the matter when officials are saluting him or presenting him with banquets.

Luvkush of Banbirpur village and Ashish Pandey of Nighasan tehsil, two of the seven people police said they had referred to in the FIR were arrested on Thursday.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleged that two other men, Sumit Jaiswal and Ankit Das, were also involved in the violence, but have not been arrested.

The farmers’ organisation alleged that Jaiswal was in the Thar that knocked dead the farmers and was seen “escaping” later. Jaiswal has lodged an FIR against the farmers in the incident.

A video clip where a police official is seen questioning a man, identified as Ankit Das, has also surfaced.

In the video, he tells police that he was travelling in another vehicle in the BJP convoy. The Morcha has also demanded his arrest.

