Maha: Man kills 3-month-old daughter in Jalna to implicate 2 women
He seems to have done this to implicate the two women, said Inspector Sanjay Deshmukh.Chavan already had a daughter and the birth of a second one may have made him angry.
A man allegedly threw his three-month-old daughter on the floor and killed her in Jalna in Maharashtra in order to implicate two women from the neighbourhood with whom he had a quarrel, police said on Friday.
The incident took place in Kehalwadgaon in Mantha tehsil here on Thursday night and the accused, identified as Avinash Chavan, has been arrested, an official said.
''Two women had defecated near his home and this led to an argument between the duo and Chavan. He flung the child on the floor, and she died some time later in a nearby hospital. He seems to have done this to implicate the two women,'' said Inspector Sanjay Deshmukh.
''Chavan already had a daughter and the birth of a second one may have made him angry. However, all angles are being probed. Chavan was arrested on the complaint of his brother Ramesh,'' the inspector said.
