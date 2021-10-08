Left Menu

Over 93.90 cr vaccine doses administered in India so far

India has administered over 93.90 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country so far since the vaccination drive began on January 16 this year, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 21:24 IST
Over 93.90 cr vaccine doses administered in India so far
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has administered over 93.90 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country so far since the vaccination drive began on January 16 this year, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. The ministry also added that over 71 lakh vaccine doses were administered in a single day, as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

"With the administration of 71,75,744 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 93.90 crores (93,90,86,001) as per provisional reports till 7 am today," the health ministry said. Meanwhile, India reported 21,257 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, active caseload at 2,40,221, the lowest in 205 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021