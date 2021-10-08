Islamic State claims responsibility for mosque attack in northeastern Afghanistan

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, the group said on its Telegram channels.

The attack killed 46 people and wounded more than 140 inside the mosque, that is used by people from the minority Shi'ite Muslim community, according to Afghanistan's state-run Bakhtar news agency said.

