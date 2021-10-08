Left Menu

Islamic State claims responsibility for mosque attack in northeastern Afghanistan

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-10-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 21:36 IST
Islamic State claims responsibility for mosque attack in northeastern Afghanistan
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, the group said on its Telegram channels.

The attack killed 46 people and wounded more than 140 inside the mosque, that is used by people from the minority Shi'ite Muslim community, according to Afghanistan's state-run Bakhtar news agency said.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

