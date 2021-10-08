Left Menu

Cabby stabbed to death for refusing to give lift

On Thursday at 6.50 pm, one Vipin Kumar 30 was admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital with stab injury on his thigh and died during treatment due to excessive bleeding, police said.The two accused were known to Kumar and requested a lift in his vehicle till Jahangirpuri, but he refused. This led to a scuffle and the accused attacked him with a knife, Deputy Commissioner of Police northwest Usha Rangnani said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 21:39 IST
Cabby stabbed to death for refusing to give lift
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old cab driver was stabbed to death by two persons allegedly after he refused to give them lift in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said on Friday.

Both the accused have been arrested, they said. On Thursday at 6.50 pm, one Vipin Kumar (30) was admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital with stab injury on his thigh and died during treatment due to excessive bleeding, police said.

The two accused were known to Kumar and requested a lift in his vehicle till Jahangirpuri, but he refused. This led to a scuffle and the accused attacked him with a knife, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. The locals caught one of the accused, Tajim (22), a resident of Jahangirpuri, on the spot and handed him over to police, the DCP said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bharat Nagar police station and investigation was taken up, police said.

The other accused, Pawan, also resident of Jahangirpuri, was also arrested, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021