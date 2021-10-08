Left Menu

EU warns of security risks linked to migration from Afghanistan

Europe must take the security threats that might arise from migration out of Afghanistan more seriously, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson warned on Friday. And I must say that I am pretty concerned about the huge risk of Al Qaeda being able to recover again in Afghanistan," the Commissioner said. She cited a number of reasons that might cause Afghans to flee their home country.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 22:06 IST
EU warns of security risks linked to migration from Afghanistan

Europe must take the security threats that might arise from migration out of Afghanistan more seriously, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson warned on Friday. "On the terrorist threat from Afghanistan, I must say that my assessment is that the alert level is not high enough. We really need to do more," she told reporters after a meeting with her EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August brought fears in Europe of a replay of 2015, when nearly 1 million asylum-seekers, mostly Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans, fled to Europe by crossing from Turkey to Greece. At the moment, the EU does not see big movements of Afghans towards its borders and the world has a moral responsibility to protect Afghans at risk, Johansson said.

Nevertheless, she urged member states to properly screen and register all people arriving from Afghanistan. "This is really important for security. And I must say that I am pretty concerned about the huge risk of Al Qaeda being able to recover again in Afghanistan," the Commissioner said.

She cited a number of reasons that might cause Afghans to flee their home country. "The situation in Afghanistan is really dire, there is a huge risk of economic collapse, there is huge risk of famine and humanitarian catastrophe," Johansson said, adding that even before the takeover of the Taliban, millions of Afghan refugees had been living in Pakistan, Iran and Turkey.

Half a million people have been displaced within Afghanistan in recent months, according to the United Nations, a number which will grow if health services, schools and the economy break down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021