Youth kills girlfriend after being thrashed by her father

A 22-year-old man killed his girlfriend Friday by slitting her throat as revenge against her father, who had beaten him up with sticks about one-and-half months ago, police said. The accused, Juber, has been arrested, they said, adding the incident took place in Amirpura (Bankipura) village that falls under Pedawa police station.

Juber and the victim, identified as Puja Mehar (19), an undergraduate student, had been in a relationship for about two years, they added.

Mehar’s father, Radheshyam, who was not happy with their relation as they belonged to different communities, thrashed Juber, according to the initial investigation.

That bruised his ego so he decided to seek revenge. Meanwhile, the girl’s marriage was fixed with some other boy, they said, adding Juber was also going to marry someone else. During initial interrogation, Juber told police that the victim had been making fun of him since the time he was beaten by her father, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Yadav said.

On Friday morning, he stealthily chased the victim as she moved from her house to work in the field.

Around 11 am, he reached there and pulled her aside as she worked with other women, and slashed her throat with a knife, killing her on the spot, the ASP said.

Her body was handed over to the family members after postmortem by medical board later in the day, police said. SP, Jhalawar, Kiran Kang Siddhu said Juber was arrested nearly two hours after the crime and booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 354 (D) (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(2) of the SC/ST Act.

The situation in the village was normal and the last rites were performed later in the day but additional police force was deployed to prevent any possible communal tension.

The ASP has been directed to camp in the village for next two days to keep a watch, Siddhu said. MGA MGA

