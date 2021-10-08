Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to present gallantry, meritorious service medals to Coast Guard personnel tomorrow

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will present gallantry and meritorious service medals to the Indian Coast Guard personnel at the Investiture Ceremony tomorrow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 22:30 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will present gallantry and meritorious service medals to the Indian Coast Guard personnel at the Investiture Ceremony tomorrow. The event will be held at National Stadium Complex in New Delhi at 10 am.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Singh extended his greetings to the air warriors and their families on Air Force Day and stated that IAF is steadfast in its service to the nation. "Greetings and warm wishes to all Indian Air Force personnel and their families on the 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. Proud of our air warriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity and resilience and being steadfast in the service to the nation," Singh tweeted. (ANI)

