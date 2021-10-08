Rajnath Singh to present gallantry, meritorious service medals to Coast Guard personnel tomorrow
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will present gallantry and meritorious service medals to the Indian Coast Guard personnel at the Investiture Ceremony tomorrow.
- Country:
- India
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will present gallantry and meritorious service medals to the Indian Coast Guard personnel at the Investiture Ceremony tomorrow. The event will be held at National Stadium Complex in New Delhi at 10 am.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Singh extended his greetings to the air warriors and their families on Air Force Day and stated that IAF is steadfast in its service to the nation. "Greetings and warm wishes to all Indian Air Force personnel and their families on the 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. Proud of our air warriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity and resilience and being steadfast in the service to the nation," Singh tweeted. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- New Delhi
- Rajnath Singh
- Defence
- Coast Guard
- Indian Coast Guard
- Indian Air Force
ALSO READ
Taiwan jets scramble again as China air force enters air defence zone
Defence ministry promulgates framework in utilisation of all types of simulators
Golf-Rahm and Garcia to spearhead Europe Ryder Cup defence
Paras Defence IPO gets subscribed 304.26 times on closing day of offer
New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.