Foundation stone laid for 'Nakshatra udyan' in J&K’s Samba

Union minister Virendra Kumar on Friday laid the foundation stone of 'Nakshatra-Udyan', an astral garden at famous Narsingh Dev temple complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

“The concept of astral or Nakshatra garden is well known and is practiced in various gardens and nature parks of India…the astral garden in Ghagwal will be beneficial for the general public as it is a perfect combination of astrology, ayurveda, botany and landscaping,'' Kumar said.

The Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment laid the foundation stone of the garden on the second day of his tour to Samba district under the central government's public outreach programme. The Minister also inaugurated a drug de-addiction and counselling facility at community health centre at Ramgarh.

The de-addiction centre has specialised and well-trained staff for management of addicted persons, officials said.

The Minister exhorted upon health officials to organise regular community camps for awareness and consciousness among the general public and other allied organisations.

The Minister also distributed motorized tricycles, mechanical tricycles and prosthetic aids among 30 beneficiaries and financial assistance to 20 beneficiaries under various social security schemes of the Social Welfare Department in collaboration with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) PTI AB MGA MGA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)