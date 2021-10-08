Left Menu

Union Minister Anurag Thakur motivates youth for 'clean India' programme

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-10-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 22:38 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As a part of the Centre's ongoing Clean India campaign, the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NKYS) here organised a cleanliness drive, in which Union Minister Anurag Thakur took part.

On the occasion, Thakur motivated the youth for the campaign.

The Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Information and Broadcasting on Friday evening joined the volunteers from NKYS and National Service Scheme (NSS) in the drive undertaken in Chandigarh's Sector 32.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said the aim of the campaign is to create awareness, mobilize people and ensure their involvement in cleaning waste, mainly single use plastic waste throughout the country.

''Through this mega initiative, 75 lakh kg waste, mainly plastic waste, will be collected and disposed with the support and voluntary participation of citizens,'' he said, while adding that between October 1 and 8, 24 lakh kg plastic and other waste has already been collected.

According to an official statement, the Department of Youth Affairs of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in commemoration of ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava'' is organising a nationwide Clean India programme from October 1 to October 31.

It said the programme is being organised in six lakh villages of 744 districts across the country through the networks of NYKS affiliated Youth Clubs and NSS affiliated institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

