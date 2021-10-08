Cop who penned controversial poem in 2012 after violent stir caught taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday caught a female assistant commissioner of police posted in Mumbai, whose poem in a journal had sparked a row in 2012, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a shop owner, an official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sujata Patil, posted at the Meghwadi division, had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the shop owner to direct officials of a police station in Mumbai to register a complaint in connection with an incident, he said.

The complainant has a shop at Subhashnagar in suburban Jogeshwari (East).

According to the complainant, a woman, Neeta Mahadik, and her aides had broken the lock of his shop on October 6 and taken illegal possession of the outlet.

The shop owner went to the Jogeshwari Police, but they refused to accept his complaint against Mahadik and her aides, the official said.

He then approached ACP Patil, who allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from him to direct police officials to register the complaint and ensure he does not face any trouble from Mahadik and her aides in the future, he said.

As per the complainant, the ACP took Rs 10,000 from his the same day.

The shop owner approached the ACB's Mumbai unit on Thursday and filed a bribery complaint against Patil, he said.

During verification of his complaint by ACB officials, it came to light that Patil had agreed to accept Rs 40,000 as the final amount after negotiation, the official said.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by the ACB and she was caught while accepting the bribe amount on Friday, he said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Patil and a search was conducted at her office, the official said, adding she was yet to be arrested.

Patil, then an inspector, had hit headlines in 2012 when she penned a controversial poem in the Mumbai police's in-house journal 'Samwad' in the aftermath of violence during a protest at Azad Maidan in August that year.

In the poem, she had described Azad Maidan's protesters, who had targeted police personnel leading to casualties, as ''snakes'' and ''traitors'', whose hands should have been ''chopped off''. An NGO had then sought registration of an FIR in the matter.

The controversy had put the Mumbai police in a tight spot. Patil later issued an apology which was carried in the journal. PTI DC ARU RSY RSY

