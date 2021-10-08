Child's rapist arrested: Police

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan.

On coming to know of the rape with the child on Thursday, the Gogamedi police station’s SHO rushed to the spot and caught the accused within 15 minutes, Hanumangarh SP Preeti Jain said.

He was arrested and produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody.

