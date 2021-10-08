Shooting at Libyan migrant detention centre kills at least five, IOM says

At least five migrants were shot dead at an overcrowded detention centre in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, the head of the U.N. migration agency IOM said.

Libyan security forces have detained more than 5,000 migrants, refugees and asylum seekers in a crackdown over the past week, housing them in detention centres, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR has said.

