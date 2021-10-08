Left Menu

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Oct 31: PM Modi to attend celebrations at Guj's Statue of Unity

Updated: 08-10-2021 22:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Statue of Unity near Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district on October 31 to attend Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, officials said on Friday.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) since 2014, with the national-level celebration at the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity here this time being based on the theme of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. On October 31, PM Modi will first pay floral tributes to Sardar Patel, India's first home minister, at the Statue of Unity here and then attend the 'Ekta Parade' near the structure, said a state government release.

Ahead of the PM's scheduled visit, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla held a meeting with top officials, including Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia, at Kevadia on Friday and took stock of the administration's preparedness, said the release.

