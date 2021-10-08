Left Menu

LeT terrorist killed in gunfight with police in J-K

A Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with the police in Natipora area here, officials said on Friday.The encounter broke out after two terrorists opened fire on the police personnel. One of the terrorists managed to escape, they said.Terrorists fired upon Srinagar Police team.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-10-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 23:07 IST
LeT terrorist killed in gunfight with police in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with the police in Natipora area here, officials said on Friday.

The encounter broke out after two terrorists opened fire on the police personnel. One of the terrorists managed to escape, they said.

''Terrorists fired upon Srinagar Police team. Police also retaliated. During ensuing chance #encounter, one terrorist got neutralised but one escaped,'' Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the spot, the police said.

According to an identity card recovered from the slain terrorist, he was identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar, a resident of Trenz Shopian. He was affiliated with LeT, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021